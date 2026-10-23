Local Voices: Boise Food History Project

Explore the Boise Food History Project, a highlight on stories and photographs exploring the food traditions of Boise.

Learn about diverse cultural foods brought to the area throughout history and the people who are building our food culture now, created by multimedia artist Arlie Sommer.

Arlie grew up on Purple Sage Farms, a family-owned, specialty produce farm in Middleton and one of the first organic farms in Idaho. Her work documents Boise Food-ways like Basque sausage makers, the farmers and cooks of the Boise Farmers Market, and she'll share historic imagery of Boise food culture. She invites viewers to pause and consider overlooked stories and histories rooted in their own communities, which may be hidden in plain sight.

This event is part of the Keep Boise Cool Food Systems Challenge. Attend any three of the events in the Food Systems Challenge to be eligible to win an 18-week subscription of fresh, local produce through Global Gardens. Learn more, see the other event options and enter to win at CityofBoise.org/KBC