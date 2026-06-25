Meridian's Main Street Mix Live Music

We are excited to present a new music series for downtown Meridian in 2026! Meridian's Main Street Mix will feature six Wednesday afterwork concerts in Generations Plaza, located at 804 N Main Street in downtown Meridian. Each of the concerts are free to attend, and run from 5:30 - 7:30 PM.

Dates:

Wednesday, July 8 - Cross Country

Wednesday, July 15 - Bread & Circus

Wednesday, July 22 - Various Lazy

Wednesday, July 29 - Emily & The Tiptones

Wednesday, August 5 - Poverty Flats

Wednesday, August 12 - Charlie & The Changelings

Time:

5:30 - 7:30 pm

Location:

Generations Plaza (804 N Main St, Meridian, ID 83642)

Attendees are encouraged to bring folding chairs or lawn blankets. Food and drinks are available at nearby downtown restaurants.

Meridian's Main Street Mix in 2026 is a presentation of the Meridian Arts Commission with sponsorship support from the Loose Screw Beer, Truffles Etc, Meridian Development Corporation, All American Insurance, and the Meridian Chamber of Commerce.