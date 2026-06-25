Meridian's Main Street Mix Live Music
Meridian's Main Street Mix Live Music
We are excited to present a new music series for downtown Meridian in 2026! Meridian's Main Street Mix will feature six Wednesday afterwork concerts in Generations Plaza, located at 804 N Main Street in downtown Meridian. Each of the concerts are free to attend, and run from 5:30 - 7:30 PM.
Dates:
Wednesday, July 8 - Cross Country
Wednesday, July 15 - Bread & Circus
Wednesday, July 22 - Various Lazy
Wednesday, July 29 - Emily & The Tiptones
Wednesday, August 5 - Poverty Flats
Wednesday, August 12 - Charlie & The Changelings
Time:
5:30 - 7:30 pm
Location:
Generations Plaza (804 N Main St, Meridian, ID 83642)
Attendees are encouraged to bring folding chairs or lawn blankets. Food and drinks are available at nearby downtown restaurants.
Meridian's Main Street Mix in 2026 is a presentation of the Meridian Arts Commission with sponsorship support from the Loose Screw Beer, Truffles Etc, Meridian Development Corporation, All American Insurance, and the Meridian Chamber of Commerce.
Wednesday: 05:30 PM - 07:30 PM