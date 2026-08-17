Misha Galant, Pianist

Misha Galant has been captivating audiences since giving his first full solo recital at age 12. Today he is recognized as one of the most accomplished young pianists of his generation, combining dazzling technique with a natural ability to connect with listeners. A graduate of Columbia University and The Juilliard School, Galant has performed with orchestras including the Utah Symphony, Rochester Philharmonic, and Fort Worth Symphony, earning acclaim for performances both powerful and deeply expressive.

This special recital invites audiences to experience piano at its most dynamic. From moments of thunderous energy to passages of remarkable delicacy, Galant brings a level of artistry that transforms familiar works into something fresh and engaging. His musical roots run deep, spanning generations of accomplished pianists, and that heritage is reflected in the depth and maturity of his playing.

Whether you attend classical concerts regularly or are simply curious to experience a world-class musician in an intimate setting, this performance promises an evening of exceptional music-making, thoughtful interpretation, and unforgettable artistry.

