Networking BBQ at Discovery Park

Join us this June for MLD’s Networking BBQ, a special summer gathering designed to bring our professional community together in a fun, relaxed outdoor setting at Discovery Park (2121 E. Lake Hazel Road), at the Red Shelter.

Instead of our usual breakfast meetup, we’re inviting you to bring your friends, family, and colleagues to enjoy great food, sunshine, and community. This casual event is a wonderful opportunity to connect with fellow professionals while introducing your loved ones to the people and programs that make our community strong.

Whether you’re looking to build new relationships, strengthen existing ones, or simply enjoy a summer evening outdoors, this BBQ is the perfect way to mix networking with a little fun in the sun.

Agenda

5:30–6:00 p.m. | Arrival, BBQ & open mingling

6:00–6:10 p.m. | Welcome & community spotlight

6:10–7:30 p.m. | Lawn games, networking & family fun

Bring a friend, bring the family, and come enjoy a relaxed evening of food, connection, and community. We can’t wait to see you there!