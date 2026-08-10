One Year Birthday Party
One Year Birthday Party
The Two Mustard Seeds Store is an upscale thrift store that provides scholarships to students in Kenya, Africa to attend high school. The store is all donated items and all workers are volunteers. We are celebrating our one year Birthday of opening the store and would love to have you come visit us. We have a Storewide discount of 50%. Cake and lemonaide for everyone.
Two Mustard Seeds Woman's Boutique
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Aug 29, 2026.
Event Supported By
Two Mustard Seeds Woman's Boutique
2088590283
info@twomustardseeds.org
Artist Group Info
arlene@expansioninternational.org
Two Mustard Seeds Woman's Boutique
817 N Meridian RdMeridian, Idaho 83646-7771
2088590283
arlene@expansioninternational.org