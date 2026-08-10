© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

One Year Birthday Party

One Year Birthday Party

The Two Mustard Seeds Store is an upscale thrift store that provides scholarships to students in Kenya, Africa to attend high school. The store is all donated items and all workers are volunteers. We are celebrating our one year Birthday of opening the store and would love to have you come visit us. We have a Storewide discount of 50%. Cake and lemonaide for everyone.

Two Mustard Seeds Woman's Boutique
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Aug 29, 2026.

Event Supported By

Two Mustard Seeds Woman's Boutique
2088590283
info@twomustardseeds.org
Twomustardseeds.org

Artist Group Info

arlene@expansioninternational.org
Two Mustard Seeds Woman's Boutique
817 N Meridian Rd
Meridian, Idaho 83646-7771
2088590283
arlene@expansioninternational.org
Twomustardseeds.org