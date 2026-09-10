Persistence Training

Endurance Club features HYROX-inspired community workouts built to challenge a different aspect of your energy systems every week.

Every workout includes alternative movements and scaling options, so you can train hard regardless of your current fitness level.

We also post our midweek workouts online for free, so you can keep building your endurance between sessions.

If you’re looking for an incredible workout, a challenge worth showing up for, and a community of like-minded people pushing alongside you, we’d love to have you at Endurance Club.

Come train. Build your engine. Learn to endure.

Book your spot here: https://get.mndbdy.ly/tii6tz16g6b

