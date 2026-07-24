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Planetarium Show: Explore the Solar System!

Planetarium Show: Explore the Solar System!

We’ll learn the brightest constellations for this season, how to spot planets among them, then focus on what lies beyond earth. Each planet will get its own time to shine as we talk about the latest scientific findings of each. All shows are live, interactive, and are 60 minutes long.

Whittenberger Planetarium
10-5$
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 31 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Whittenberger Planetarium
(208) 459-5507
Planetarium@collegeofidaho.edu
https://www.collegeofidaho.edu/about/campus-facilities/planetarium
Whittenberger Planetarium
Boone Science Hall, 2112 Cleveland Blvd, Caldwell, ID 83605
Caldwell, Idaho 83605
(208) 459-5507
Planetarium@collegeofidaho.edu
https://www.collegeofidaho.edu/about/campus-facilities/planetarium