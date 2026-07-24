Planetarium Show: Finale Summer Stargazing

Join us for a 60 minute showing exploring Idaho's night skies!

Our presenter will guide guests through an interactive show where we will learn the basics of navigating by the light of the stars! Learn how to star hop and find 7-10 of Idaho’s most recognizable constellations. Locate the visible planets in the sky, plus learn tips and tricks to view upcoming meteor showers. Perfect for the whole family and anyone with an appreciation of the night sky.