Planetarium Show: Monster Mash Mythology!
Planetarium Show: Monster Mash Mythology!
This special mythology showing is an event sure to delight all ages! Join us for 60-minutes traveling through the night sky to learn the mythos and legends of the biggest, fiercest, and monstrous constellations in the stars. We'll be featuring villains, beasts, and star stories of epic battles. All shows are live and interactive!
Whittenberger Planetarium
10-5$
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 5 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Whittenberger Planetarium
(208) 459-5507
Planetarium@collegeofidaho.edu
Whittenberger Planetarium
Boone Science Hall, 2112 Cleveland Blvd, Caldwell, ID 83605Caldwell, Idaho 83605
(208) 459-5507
Planetarium@collegeofidaho.edu