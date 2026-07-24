Planetarium Show: Starry Storytime!

Wish upon a star while the lights fade and the stars appear! Roam with characters in the constellations while our presenter ignites children's imagination through interactive storytelling. Work along with your children to find the shapes of the constellations for an experience meant to be shared between parents and children!

Things to keep in mind for this show:

• Program geared toward preschool/early elementary, though all ages welcome

• Leaving and re-entering permitted, as needed

• The planetarium will be quite dark in order to see the stars, but low light may be provided for general comfort and exit/re-entry needs

• Participation with the stories is allowed and children are encouraged to talk!

• Be considerate of others with especially fussy babies or children—consider leaving and re-entering if it seems appropriate

• All adults must be accompanied by a child

