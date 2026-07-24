Planetarium Show: To the Moon & Beyond
Planetarium Show: To the Moon & Beyond
A History of Spaceflight!
Join us for an hour long showing taking audience members back in time to learn about our various stumbles and victories as humanity explored the depths of space.
Our presenter will teach folks how to track satellites in the night sky, the breakthrough science of gravitational slingshots, and take a look at deep space exploration vessel's evolution. Shows are live and interactive, lasting 60 minutes.
Whittenberger Planetarium
10-5$
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Whittenberger Planetarium
(208) 459-5507
Planetarium@collegeofidaho.edu
Whittenberger Planetarium
Boone Science Hall, 2112 Cleveland Blvd, Caldwell, ID 83605Caldwell, Idaho 83605
(208) 459-5507
Planetarium@collegeofidaho.edu