Preventing Dementia Caregiver Burnout, Level 1 Workshop

We're excited to invite you and your family to our Dementia Caregiver Level 1 Workshop, led by 2 licensed and board-certified occupational therapists. This interactive workshop will provide practical education and strategies to enhance safety and promote activity engagement in your loved one in order to reduce caregiver stress.

In Level 1, you can expect education about these topics:

Routine establishment and modifications for dementia

Meaningful activities for those living with dementia

Communication and symptom management strategies

Strategies for reducing caregiver frustration and burnout

Community engagement, safety, and driving questions answered

Resources for community support

Workshop Details:

* Date: Saturday November 14, 2026

* Time: 10:00 am - 11:30 am

* Location: Ada Therapy Services, 270 S. Orchard St, Boise, ID 83705

* Duration: 1.5 hours

* Cost: $50 per person

Note: Our Level 1 Dementia Caregiver Workshop won't be offered again for 12 months.

Who can join?

This group is open to anyone age 18+ years old of all backgrounds. No formal diagnosis or physician referral is required — just an interest in improving the lives of caregivers and those living with dementia. Friends and family are welcome to register too!

This course is designed to provide helpful information to caregivers who are caring for a loved one with a confirmed or suspected dementia diagnosis. In order to get the most out of the session, we ask that you make arrangements to attend the session without your loved one present. However, if alternative arrangements are not possible and you feel that having your loved one present would not take away from the value of the course for you or anyone else, they may attend as well.

Multiple ways to register and reserve your spot:

1) Call our front desk at 208-908-6116

2) Complete registration online:

https://forms.gle/9wqoL8RtbviHiNK29

3) Or contact emily@adatherapyservices.com with questions

Space is limited to ensure a supportive group size. We’d love to have you join us and explore new ways to feel more connected to a person in your life living with dementia!

All the best,

Amanda Craig, OTR/L, CBIS, CGCP, Owner

Ada Therapy Services, PLLC