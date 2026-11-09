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Singer-Songwriter Showcase: Devyn Rae

Singer-Songwriter Showcase: Devyn Rae

Radio Boise is excited to feature Devyn Rae for our Singer-Songwriter's Showcase!

Tuesday, November 17th at 7PM
1010 W Main. St Boise • All ages
Tiner's Alley

Hi-Fi members receive +1 free well drink and an album cover pick up!

Denver Based songwriter, vocalist and musician Devyn Rae has an unforgettable, straight to the soul approach to her music. Collaborating with other musicians, Devyn has been writing for multiple genres including folk, R&B, rap, pop and soul which has defined her unique sound of alternative folk/soul. Audience members have described Devyn Rae Music as "intimate with a personal touch behind her soulful vocals and eminent lyrics ."

“Music is my dedication to connecting with the world around me. I want us all to feel alive, dance, cry, go on long drives and live in the moment. That’s my ode to my next release.”

The Avery Hotel and Brasserie - Tiner's Alley Pub - ID
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 17 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Radio Boise
208-258-2072
evelyn@radioboise.org
radioboise.org
The Avery Hotel and Brasserie - Tiner's Alley Pub - ID
1010 West Main Street
Boise, Idaho 83702