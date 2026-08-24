Throughout history, artists have used their voices to challenge injustice, demand change, and transform public outrage into shared work to build just and joyful communities. Join us for an evening of restoration, unsilencing, and inspiration.

On September 10th, from 6:00–8:00 p.m., the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights will host “Speak Up! The Art of Justice,” an evening of storytelling, music, and conversation centered on finding your voice and speaking truth in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Featured storytellers include Mitch Wieland (Idaho Writer-in-Residence), Maggie Koger, Rebecca Evans, Hannah Rodabaugh, Caleb Merritt, Matt Bunk, and many others. Musical performances will be provided by retro-country singer and guitarist Bill Coffey.

The event will also feature a Q&A with Idaho nonprofits about their work to advance justice across the Treasure Valley and a Blind Date With A Book table sponsored by Rediscovered Books.

This event is free, accessible, and open to the public. Light refreshments will be available.

