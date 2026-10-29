"When you hear something that makes you feel alive, that reminds you just how precious and beautiful this world can be, there's nothing else quite like it," says Stephen Day. "It's like striking gold." Day should know. Gold Mine, the Georgia native's latest full-length album, is a dazzling, genre-blending triumph, one that proudly wears its heart on its sleeve as it tips its cap to everything from Frank Sinatra and Glen Campbell to John Mayer and Stevie Wonder. Written and recorded in Day's adopted hometown of Nashville, the collection pairs vintage melodic sensibilities with a modern sonic palette to forge a warm, lush sound that's equal parts neo-soul and classic country. Hot on the album's heels, Day is back with an upcoming three-track companion EP that picks up where the original record left off. The son of a pastor and a nurse practitioner, Day first discovered the power of music in church, where he was surrounded by singers and instruments every Sunday morning. At 18, he moved to Nashville, and the next year, he released his breakout debut EP, Undergrad Romance and the Moses in Me. Since then, Day has amassed more than 140 million streams, landed a record deal with Riser House, earned a sync placement in the Will Ferrell comedy Strays, and toured with the likes of Stephen Sanchez, Teddy Swims, Allen Stone, Lawrence, and Ben Rector.