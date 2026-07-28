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Tempo of the Tease: An EDM Burlesque Reverie

Tempo of the Tease: An EDM Burlesque Reverie

Tempo of the Tease is a captivating burlesque and variety show featuring acts all performed to various styles of EDM! Expect glow, flow, and a night you'll want to dance along to. With a stunning cast of local and visiting performers, this show is gonna be lit! Advance tickets recommended (no additional fees!) to save money and secure your seat!

The Balcony Club
15 advance, 20 door
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Aiden Antares
therealaidenantares@gmail.com
https://aidenantares.square.site
The Balcony Club
150 N 8th St #226
Boise, Idaho 83702
2089853426
https://www.thebalconyclub.com/