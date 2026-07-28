Tempo of the Tease: An EDM Burlesque Reverie
Tempo of the Tease: An EDM Burlesque Reverie
Tempo of the Tease is a captivating burlesque and variety show featuring acts all performed to various styles of EDM! Expect glow, flow, and a night you'll want to dance along to. With a stunning cast of local and visiting performers, this show is gonna be lit! Advance tickets recommended (no additional fees!) to save money and secure your seat!
The Balcony Club
15 advance, 20 door
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Aiden Antares
therealaidenantares@gmail.com