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The State of Extremism: Ask Me Anything with Extremely American host Heath Druzin

The State of Extremism: Ask Me Anything with Extremely American host Heath Druzin

If you're curious about Christian nationalists, militia groups, white supremacists or others, come with your questions! 'Ask Me Anything' with Heath Druzin about extremism, politics, or how he does this important work.

Join Heath Druzin, host and creator of Boise State Public Radio’s award winning podcast Extremely American for a timely conversation about what’s made Idaho such a laboratory of extremism. Get up to date on various radical movements, what they’re up to, and the influence they continue to have on both state and national politics.

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 13 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Boise State Public Radio
208-426-3668
boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu
boisestatepublicradio.org

Artist Group Info

bethanytaylor1@boisestate.edu
Osher Lifelong Learning Institute
220 E Parkcenter Blvd
Boise, Idaho 83706