The State of Extremism: Ask Me Anything with Extremely American host Heath Druzin

If you're curious about Christian nationalists, militia groups, white supremacists or others, come with your questions! 'Ask Me Anything' with Heath Druzin about extremism, politics, or how he does this important work.

Join Heath Druzin, host and creator of Boise State Public Radio’s award winning podcast Extremely American for a timely conversation about what’s made Idaho such a laboratory of extremism. Get up to date on various radical movements, what they’re up to, and the influence they continue to have on both state and national politics.

