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TNT Fireworks Stand benefiting St Vincent de Paul Christmas Toy Store

TNT Fireworks Stand benefiting St Vincent de Paul Christmas Toy Store

Come out and help us raise money for our Christmas Toy Store! We will be hosting a TNT Fireworks Stand at the Albertsons on Glenwood and State Street!

It's Christmas in July! Purchase your fireworks from St. Vincent de Paul Southwest Idaho- All Proceeds support our Christmas Toy Store.

TNT Fireworks Stand - Albertson's Parking Lot (Glenwood & State)
12:00 PM - 06:00 PM, every day through Jul 04, 2026.

Event Supported By

St Vincent de Paul SW Idaho
208-501-5801
katie.boyer@svdpid.org
http://svdpid.org

Artist Group Info

katie.martin@svdpid.org
TNT Fireworks Stand - Albertson's Parking Lot (Glenwood & State)
7100 W State Street
Boise, Idaho 83714
208-361-2104
katie.martin@svdpid.org
https://www.svdpid.org/fireworks