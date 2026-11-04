Writing Personal and Family Histories

This presentation will introduce you to how to begin by gathering your family tree information. We’ll explore websites and other sources for finding memories. We will discuss options to help you decide what style you want to write and the differences between compiling a personal and family history. You’ll learn tools that are useful for writing and publishing your history. We’ll then have some fun using AI and creative activities with a short demonstration. We’ll wrap up with questions and answers.

Speaker Lorene Coe earned a Certificate in Genealogical Research from IAP Career College. As a professional genealogist and owner of “Piecing Your Family Together,” she offers personalized research and guidance in writing family histories. She also loves to explore the culture and places of her ancestors. Combining her passion for genealogy and family history she recently started "Family Roots and Modern Routes Travel," as an Independent Travel Agent creating custom-designed heritage-focused ancestral trips. Lorene serves as the Idaho Genealogical Society's Special Projects Director.