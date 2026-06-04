Yoga for Migraine: Education, Movement, and Connection

Join Adriane Dellorco, expert in yoga for migraine, and Laura Miller, migraine advocate, for a gentle migraine-friendly yoga class and community gathering.

There will be a short discussion about living with migraine, including how yoga, advocacy, and community support can improve well-being. During the class portion, Adriane will introduce simple yoga, breathing, and relaxation techniques designed to ease migraine symptoms.

After the class, there will be an opportunity to connect with others who understand the realities of living with migraine. Share experiences, learn from one another, and build community in a supportive environment. Resources about migraine support and care options will be available, along with purple sunglasses as part of the Shades for Migraine global awareness campaign.

This event is intended for people living with migraine and other headache disorders, as well as friends, family members, caregivers, healthcare professionals, and wellness practitioners interested in learning more about migraine-friendly movement practices. No yoga experience is necessary. This is a non-judgmental space and everyone is welcome.