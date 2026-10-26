Tree City Chamber Players presents “You Had Me At Cello,” selections for flute, oboe, cello and piano, featuring principal cellist of the Boise Philharmonic and professor of cello at the College of Idaho, Philip Kettler. The program will feature works by Telemann, Nadia Boulanger, Martinu, and Boise composer Jim Cockey. Two 3PM performances are scheduled in Boise: Saturday January 9 at Red Rock Christian Church, and Sunday January 10 at Southminster Presbyterian Church, with suggested donations of $25/adult, $15 senior/student, and children under 12 free. A portion of the proceeds from these concerts will be donated to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation, and their mission is:

The Wildland Firefighter Foundation is dedicated to supporting the brave men and women who risk their lives to protect our forests, homes, and communities. We provide assistance to firefighters and their families in times of need. Our mission is to honor, support, and assist wildland firefighters and their families through financial aid, physical and emotional support, advocacy, and community.