© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here for information on transmitter status in the Treasure and Magic Valleys

Trump promised mass deportation: How would it affect Idaho's ag and dairy industries?

Boise State Public Radio News | By Julie Luchetta
Published November 7, 2024 at 2:17 PM MST
Workers weed a field of peppers on Rick and Robyn Purdum's farm. Fruitland, Idaho.
Kirsten Strough
/
U.S. Department of Agriculture
Workers weed a field of peppers on Rick and Robyn Purdum's farm. Fruitland, Idaho.

On the campaign trail, Donald Trump promised mass deportation of undocumented migrants and said he will deport one million people in his first year in office. In Idaho, analysts say this could have untold effects on the farming, dairy and construction industries that rely heavily on migrant labor.

Speaking on Idaho Matters, constitutional scholar and professor at College of Idaho McKay Cunningham said Trump’s promise may be more campaign trail bluster than actual policy, but should still be taken seriously.

“Logistically, it's unlikely that the incoming administration will be able to deport a million people in one year,” he said.

The American Immigration Council advocacy nonprofit estimates deporting one million people would cost about $88 billion dollars a year. The Pew Research Center says there are roughly 11 million unauthorized immigrants in the U.S.

“How will [deporting them] affect the U.S. labor market, the food supply, and particularly in Idaho?" Cunningham asked, noting the economic impact would go beyond the cost of deportations. "How will it affect our ag industry?”

“It would be folly, however, to ignore the economic impacts, particularly with regard to industries that are very important in Idaho, including agriculture, construction, hospitality and milk,” he added.

About 40% of crop farmers in America are not authorized to work in the country, according to the latest data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

”We already have a labor shortage with regard to agricultural workers,” Cunningham said, adding 90% of workers in Idaho dairies are foreign born.

The census bureau estimates roughly 35,000 people live in the state without documents. A study from the University of Idaho estimates that 10,000 of them work in agriculture, 10,000 work in the service industry and 5,000 are in construction.

“Unauthorized immigrants’ spending contributes to Idaho’s economy with every purchase that they make in the state. Unauthorized immigrants in Idaho had an estimated $570 million available for spending in 2019,” the study states, adding they pay about $26 million in taxes each year.
Tags
Economy Idaho AgricultureIdaho DairyUndocumented ImmigrantsDeportation
Julie Luchetta
I joined Boise State Public Radio in 2022 as the Canyon County reporter through Report for America, to report on the growing Latino community in Idaho. I am very invested in listening to people’s different perspectives and I am very grateful to those who are willing to share their stories with me. It’s a privilege and I do not take it for granted.
See stories by Julie Luchetta

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate