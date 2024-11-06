Presidential and local election results: A breakdown with Idaho Matters
Donald J. Trump has been named President-elect. Idaho Matters takes a look at what this win will mean for our state, as well as what voters had to say in local elections.
Our panel today:
- Kevin Richert, senior reporter and blogger with Idaho Ed News
- Clark Corbin with the Idaho Capital Sun
- Scott McIntosh, Opinion Editor at the Idaho Statesman
- James Dawson with Boise State Public Radio News
- McKay Cunningham, constitutional scholar and graduate professor at the College of Idaho