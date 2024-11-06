© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Politics & Government
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Presidential and local election results: A breakdown with Idaho Matters

By Samantha Wright
Published November 6, 2024 at 2:02 PM MST
Donald J. Trump has been named President-elect. Idaho Matters takes a look at what this win will mean for our state, as well as what voters had to say in local elections.

Our panel today:

Idaho Matters 2024 ElectionsDonald TrumpProposition 1
