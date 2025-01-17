© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

HUD awards a $23 million grant to Mountain West tribal communities

Boise State Public Radio News | By Abigail Moody
Published January 17, 2025 at 2:57 PM MST
Coeur d'Alene Tribal Housing Authority
/
Facebook

This week, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced it’s giving about $23 million to tribal areas in Idaho, Washington and Alaska.

HUD is a federal organization that provides things like rental assistance, mortgage insurance and education resources.

Idaho’s Coeur dAlene Tribal Housing Authority will receive five million dollars, which will be used to rehabilitate 86 rental units.

In a news release, HUD's Northwest Regional Administrator Andrew Lofton said, "By prioritizing affordable housing, we are ensuring that Native families have the safe, stable environments they deserve to thrive.”
Tags
Economy Coeur d' Alene TribeHUD
Abigail Moody
I am in my senior year at Boise State and joined BSPR in 2024 to learn more about journalism and its many avenues. I plan to use my educational background to cover stories in STEM fields, education and human histories/cultures. In my free time, I will be somewhere outside (hiking, trail running, swimming, etc), painting/sketching or cooking with my cats as my Sous-chefs.
See stories by Abigail Moody

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate