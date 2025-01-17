HUD awards a $23 million grant to Mountain West tribal communities

This week, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced it’s giving about $23 million to tribal areas in Idaho, Washington and Alaska.

HUD is a federal organization that provides things like rental assistance, mortgage insurance and education resources.

Idaho’s Coeur dAlene Tribal Housing Authority will receive five million dollars, which will be used to rehabilitate 86 rental units.

In a news release, HUD's Northwest Regional Administrator Andrew Lofton said, "By prioritizing affordable housing, we are ensuring that Native families have the safe, stable environments they deserve to thrive.”