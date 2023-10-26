Canyon County residents to vote on new school board trustees and levies

Some Canyon County School Districts are getting ready to vote on new trustees and a couple of levies.

Kuna, Parma and Vallivue school districts each have one trustee seat up for election, while Nampa has two and Caldwell has three. The Nampa School Board is also asking residents to vote on a 14.7-million-dollar levy and the Middleton school district will have one for 1.5 million dollars. Both would be per year for the next two years.

Canyon County spokesperson Joe Decker said in the past, low turn-out has meant only a few residents have determined bonds and levies.

“So you're going to let 9 to 10% of the people make a decision that impacts, you know, 40 to 50,000 people,” Decker said. “So I think it's hugely important for people to turn out.”

Decker says voters should look up what their ballots will include before heading to the polls.

“It's important to note that only voters living in each zone may vote for their trustee, so it's not voted on by everybody in the school district,” he added.

This year, Canyon County will have 37 polling places covering 44 precincts, and under 100 thousand eligible voters. Early voting started Monday and will last until Nov, 3. Election day is on Nov. 7.

Check out our November 2023 Election Guide here.