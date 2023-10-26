© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Canyon County residents to vote on new school board trustees and levies

Boise State Public Radio News | By Julie Luchetta
Published October 26, 2023 at 9:54 AM MDT
A hand holding a pen filling out a voting ballot.
Jens Alfke
/
Flickr

Some Canyon County School Districts are getting ready to vote on new trustees and a couple of levies.

Kuna, Parma and Vallivue school districts each have one trustee seat up for election, while Nampa has two and Caldwell has three. The Nampa School Board is also asking residents to vote on a 14.7-million-dollar levy and the Middleton school district will have one for 1.5 million dollars. Both would be per year for the next two years.

Canyon County spokesperson Joe Decker said in the past, low turn-out has meant only a few residents have determined bonds and levies.

“So you're going to let 9 to 10% of the people make a decision that impacts, you know, 40 to 50,000 people,” Decker said. “So I think it's hugely important for people to turn out.”

Decker says voters should look up what their ballots will include before heading to the polls.

“It's important to note that only voters living in each zone may vote for their trustee, so it's not voted on by everybody in the school district,” he added.

This year, Canyon County will have 37 polling places covering 44 precincts, and under 100 thousand eligible voters. Early voting started Monday and will last until Nov, 3. Election day is on Nov. 7.

Check out our November 2023 Election Guide here.

Tags
Education Canyon CountyParmaKunaMiddleton School DistrictNampa School DistrictElection
Julie Luchetta
As the Canyon County reporter, I cover the Latina/o/x communities and agricultural hub of the Treasure Valley. I’m super invested in local journalism and social equity, and very grateful to be working in Idaho.
See stories by Julie Luchetta

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate