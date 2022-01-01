Elevated Risk

The Mountain West News Bureau has found that our region has the highest rate of fatal police encounters in the nation.

Over five years, an average of 7.74 people per million residents each year were killed by police in the Mountain West. Nationwide, an average of 5.48 people were killed by police per million residents each year.

But the numbers are only part of the story.

This coverage was also shaped and informed by listening sessions with community members and law enforcement officers. The five-part series digs into the reasons behind the high fatal encounter rate, like high rates of gun ownership, poor access to mental health services and a lack of robust police training and stringent use-of-force policies.

It also explores who is most affected by the high rate of fatal encounters, and what can be done.

The Mountain West News Bureau is a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, the O'Connor Center for the Rocky Mountain West in Montana, KUNC in Colorado, KUNM in New Mexico with support from affiliate stations across the region.

This project was powered by America Amplified, a public radio initiative.

