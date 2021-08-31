Nonprofits Seek Volunteers For Sawtooth Cleanup

The Sawtooth National Recreation Area in central Idaho continues to attract more visitors than rangers can handle.

For the second year in a row, groups such as the Idaho Conservation League, The National Forest Foundation and the Sawtooth Society are looking for volunteers to do a cleanup in the forest. The self-guided effort will take place between Sept. 12 and Sept. 25.

“Part of what really kicked everything off was such big COVID numbers last year and having so many visitors to the region," said Dalton Warr, the stewardship coordinator for the Sawtooth Society.

Last year, volunteers picked up 300 pounds of trash and cleaned 150 campsites.

Warr said the cleanup crews will head to trailheads, lakes, and visitors centers and other high-traffic spots.

“That would be places like the Alice-Toxaway Loop, which is the really popular backpacking trip. We have lots of reports of human waste on that trail typically every year," he said.

Warr also encouraged volunteers to take pictures of their efforts to raise awareness about the work that goes into keeping the forest clean.

Visit https://tinyurl.com/snracleanup21 to sign up.

