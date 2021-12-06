Heat wave shatters temperature records around the Mountain West

It's December in the Mountain West but it's been downright balmy, with high temperatures breaking decades-old records around the region.

In Montana, on Sunday, several cities broke long-standing high temperature records – by 10 degrees in some locations. The next day, Pueblo, Colo., reached a record 75 degrees. In Wyoming, Laramie and Cheyenne both broke their daily records on Thursday, at 62 and 70 degrees, respectively.

Record high temperatures occurred today, and shattered the old record highs. Several areas saw the lower 60s to upper 70s. Cheyenne and Alliance had their records broken from over 100 years ago! #wywx #newx pic.twitter.com/4rbyrf5in1 — NWS Cheyenne (@NWSCheyenne) December 3, 2021

"Right now, normal temperatures are supposed to be in the upper 30s to low 40s. But we've been about 25 to 30 degrees above normal," said Jared Allen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, Wyo.

Meanwhile, much of the West continues to be in drought .

Nov 30: Drought conditions are the same as last week for the majority of the western U.S., with the exception of the intensification of drought in parts of New Mexico, Colorado, and Wyoming. https://t.co/hs7rCpQMsY #DroughtMonitor #WYWx #COWx #NMWx pic.twitter.com/ymSpLKQWsx — NOAA NCEI (@NOAANCEI) December 2, 2021

J.J. Shinker is a professor of geography at the University of Wyoming and studies climate, drought, and water resources across the West. She said the conditions don’t surprise her, given what we know about climate change. But the impact is still jarring—especially with the recent wildfires in Wyoming, Montana, and Colorado.

"It's pretty spectacular to think that we're seeing some radical changes in terms of climate and water resources play out in real human timeframes," Shinker said.

