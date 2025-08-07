Two charged for illegal votes: Statewide review finds a handful of 'isolated' cases

Two men are facing criminal charges for illegally voting in Ada County. One man allegedly registered and voted as a non-citizen, the other is charged with casting a ballot while still on felony probation.

Secretary of State Phil McGrane said they were found as part of an ongoing statewide effort to check voter registration rolls, prompted by an executive order from Gov. Brad Little.

“These cases represent people who registered unlawfully and participated at some point in a previous election. It wasn't the 2024 general election,” he said.

In a press release, the Secretary’s office said the charges stemmed from an investigation coordinated across agencies, including the Division of Motor Vehicles, the Idaho State Police and Ada County.

“At no point has there ever been any tampering or access to voting equipment or machines in the state of Idaho,” tMcGrane said, adding the review found no signs of any illegal voting conspiracy. “These are isolated incidents.”

McGrane says a handful of additional cases of illegal voting have been found during the statewide review and more charges will be announced in the next few months. All cases involved activities that occurred prior to the 2024 election.

“It's not very many. We might get to ten total out of over a million registered voters, so it's very rare.”

Illegal voting in Idaho is a felony.