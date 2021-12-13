© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate Today
Environment

Sawtooth Avalanche Center starts backcountry forecasts for the winter

Boise State Public Radio News | By Rachel Cohen
Published December 13, 2021 at 5:53 AM MST
An avalanche
Sawtooth Avalanche Center

The Sawtooth Avalanche Center based in Sun Valley begins its daily backcountry forecasts Monday.

Before the snow system dumped on Idaho’s mountains this weekend, most of the snowpack in southern Idaho dated back to late October.

Forecaster Ethan Davis said after that it was warm and dry through November and early December.

“A lot of [the snow] has melted as high as even 9,500 feet up," he said.

But mountain slopes that don’t get a lot of sun still have some of that early season snow, and those shady spots will be the most dangerous with new snow on top.

“There are lots of places where the snow is going to be falling on dirt and that will behave much differently than where the snow is falling on an old crusty and weak snowpack," Davis said.

The Sawtooth Avalanche Center’s forecasts are released every day at 7:30 a.m. throughout the winter. The forecasts cover a 2 million-acre area spanning mountains northwest of Stanley to south of the Wood River Valley.

Find reporter Rachel Cohen on Twitter @racheld_cohen 

Copyright 2021 Boise State Public Radio

Tags

EnvironmentSawtooth MountainsAvalancheSnow
Rachel Cohen
Rachel Cohen joined Boise State Public Radio in 2019 as a Report for America corps member. She covers the Magic Valley and the Wood River Valley.
See stories by Rachel Cohen