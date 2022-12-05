National Park Service announce the expansion of popular climbing spot City of Rocks

The City of Rocks National Reserve is described as “the silent city” for its tall rocky spires and sculpted arches. Located about an hour away from Burley near the Utah border, the popular rock climbing area is known for its aspen groves and enormous granite formations. It’s also a winter hang-out spot for moose.

The National Park Service announced it purchased 105 acres last week in an effort to expand the protected area. The expansion was made possible through a partnership between federal and state agencies - as well as nonprofits and private landlords.

In addition to the NPS purchase, the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation is buying 260 adjacent acres. That property is currently held by the nonprofit Conservation Fund.

The partnership means the public will be able to access a total of 365 acres of recreational land in Graham Canyon. A new public road is also set for construction in 2023.

In a news release, City of Rocks Acting Superintendent Tara McClure-Cannon praised the expansion as an example of different actors coming together to preserve an area of unique beauty.

The Reserve was created in 1988 under the Arizona-Idaho Conservation Act which seeks to protect vulnerable ecosystems from human encroachment.

A mix of federal, state park and private land, the reserve will now be around 14,500 acres.