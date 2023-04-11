© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join us and the Piatigorsky Foundation for two musical performances and a Q&A session
Environment

Mountain lions, wolves and bears, oh my! Idaho Fish and Game third annual fur auction kicks off

Boise State Public Radio News | By Julie Luchetta
Published April 11, 2023 at 9:47 AM MDT
A series of overhead shots of 16 individual pictures showing pelts, antlers and dead animal bodies ranging from what looks like a whole black bear pelt to various paired antlers (some attached to skulls) and indistinct, slightly smushed furs. Each item is laid on a blue tarp background with a black and white photography scale next to them for scale.
Idaho Fish and Game Department
/
This year, the Fish and Game Department's haul consists of roughly 120 items, ranging from animal carcasses, animal parts, and furs, to antlers and horns.

Whole carcass mountain lions, bear or wolf pelts, beaver furs, bundles of antlers and horns ... those are just a few of the many items the Idaho Fish and Games department is auctioning off in its third annual fur sale.

Through an online sale, the department is finding homes for its unusual collection of seized, found or salvaged animal carcasses.

Over the course of the year, Fish and Game confiscates illegally killed animals or finds themselves with the odd body parts from wildlife caught in fences or accidentally trapped. Regional conservation officer Justin Williams says in past years buyers have mainly been taxidermists, fur lovers or craft enthusiasts.

“A lot of the antlers chew toys for dogs are a huge market right now,” Williams said. “It makes a little revenue for us. It puts animals into other people's hands that can utilize them.”

The sale also helps clear some space in the Department’s freezers, according to Williams.

A slight departure from her usual antique sales, this is Salmon-based auctioneer Emily Kraul’s first time selling animal parts on behalf of Fish and Game.

“It's very common in my auctions to see taxidermy, mounts, different things like that,” she said. “Being in Idaho, it tends to be pretty popular. People are pretty used to seeing elk heads on the walls and restaurants and places around here.”

But this definitely was something different.

“There's a market for it, so we're going to try!” she said.

The auction started on April 10 and will be up online through April 24. All proceeds will go to the Department’s general fund.

Tags
Environment Idaho Department of Fish and GameAuctionsAnimalsTrapping
Julie Luchetta
As the Canyon County reporter, I cover the Latina/o/x communities and agricultural hub of the Treasure Valley. I’m super invested in local journalism and social equity, and very grateful to be working in Idaho.
See stories by Julie Luchetta