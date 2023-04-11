Mountain lions, wolves and bears, oh my! Idaho Fish and Game third annual fur auction kicks off

Whole carcass mountain lions, bear or wolf pelts, beaver furs, bundles of antlers and horns ... those are just a few of the many items the Idaho Fish and Games department is auctioning off in its third annual fur sale.

Through an online sale, the department is finding homes for its unusual collection of seized, found or salvaged animal carcasses.

Over the course of the year, Fish and Game confiscates illegally killed animals or finds themselves with the odd body parts from wildlife caught in fences or accidentally trapped. Regional conservation officer Justin Williams says in past years buyers have mainly been taxidermists, fur lovers or craft enthusiasts.

“A lot of the antlers chew toys for dogs are a huge market right now,” Williams said. “It makes a little revenue for us. It puts animals into other people's hands that can utilize them.”

The sale also helps clear some space in the Department’s freezers, according to Williams.

A slight departure from her usual antique sales, this is Salmon-based auctioneer Emily Kraul’s first time selling animal parts on behalf of Fish and Game.

“It's very common in my auctions to see taxidermy, mounts, different things like that,” she said. “Being in Idaho, it tends to be pretty popular. People are pretty used to seeing elk heads on the walls and restaurants and places around here.”

But this definitely was something different.

“There's a market for it, so we're going to try!” she said.

The auction started on April 10 and will be up online through April 24. All proceeds will go to the Department’s general fund.