Moose on the loose in Boise's North End neighborhood

A moose has been seen throughout the day on Monday in Boise's North End, according to multiple posts and comments in the neighborhood's Facebook group.

One woman said she saw the moose running down Irene Street at around 8 a.m. and others saw it on a "hike" in the foothills. As the day went on, several people said they saw Idaho Fish and Game officers in the area trying to find the moose.

Seth Ashley

A resident reported the moose was bedding down near 27th and Irene Street. Fish and Game staff and Boise Police tried to sedate and relocate it, but the moose ran and crossed into the foothills near Camel's Back Park, according to IDFG.

“It was last seen heading away from the urban center, and hopefully it has made its way into the upper Foothills, but if it lingers in a neighborhood where it could pose a public safety hazard, we will do our best to relocate it,” said Brian Pearson, Southwest Region Communication Manager.

The moose has likely wandered back into the wild and may not be seen in Boise again, said IDFG in a news release.

"We appreciated everyone’s cooperation, and while it’s exciting to see a moose, please give it plenty of space if you encounter it, and report to us so we can determine the best course of action for the animal and for public safety," Pearson said.

IDFG says as spring turns into summer, yearling moose will begin to wander in search of new territory that will provide them with food and water. If a moose is seen in city limits, near residential areas or close to the road, it is strongly encouraged to call Fish and Game or local law enforcement.

Idaho Fish and Game provided the following safety information on when near moose:



Do not approach the moose.

If a moose is seen on or near a roadway, slow down, but avoid creating a traffic hazard.

Watch for body language that indicates the moose is stressed, such as ears down or hair on their neck stands up. They can also stomp their front hooves and grunt or snort.

If an unexpected encounter occurs, make sure there is some type of barrier between you and the moose, such as a large tree or vehicle.

Keep pets contained or leashed, and away from the moose. Dogs, especially those off-leash can be perceived by the moose as a threat.

Photographing a moose can be exciting but must be done from a safe distance.

