Federal Government to fund $200M salmon restoration project in the Upper Columbia River Basin

The US government has reached an agreement with local tribes to help restore salmon populations in the Upper Columbia River Basin.

The first step of the plan between the federal government, the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation, the Coeur d’Alene Tribe and the Spokane Tribe of Indians will be to test the feasibility of reintroducing salmon in areas of the river blocked by dams.

The Bonneville Power Administration, which distributes hydropower across the region, will put $200 million over 20 years towards the efforts. The Bureau of Reclamation will provide an additional $8 million over two years.

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland was at the signing ceremony in Washington DC on Thursday with representatives of the tribes.

“This is a chance for us to mend some of the relationships that have been rocky, with every agency in this town, for nearly a century and a half for my people,” said Vice Chairman of the Coeur d’Alene Tribe Hemene James.

When hydroelectric and flood management infrastructure - like Washington‘s grand Coulee Dam - was built in the early 1900s, it cut off tribes’ access to salmon which significantly impacted their way of life.

James recalled the significance of harvest in the community prior.

“It was a joyous occasion. Marriages were made. You'd seen family that you didn't get to see. Political deals were done, and the plan for the next year was set into motion,” he said.

“All of that and much more was taken away when those fish were impeded from coming up,” he added.

Rick Spinrad of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration also spoke at the signing ceremony, saying the agreement was a critical step, especially in the wake of climate change.

“Science tells us one of the best ways to improve resilience of these incredible fish is to return them to the habitat they are designed for,” he said, adding the project “may be “most ambitious salmon reintroduction ever attempted.”