© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBSU 90.3 and KBSX 91.5 are operating at significantly reduced power at various times as workers for another broadcaster are on the tower. Power is reduced for their safety.

Idaho IDs electric vehicle charging site priorities

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published July 22, 2024 at 5:18 AM MDT
A Rivian R1T electric pickup truck charging at a service center.
David Zalubowski
/
AP
A 2023 R1T pickup truck is charged in a bay at a Rivian delivery and service center Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Denver.

Idaho’s top priorities for electric vehicle charging stations are all in the southern and eastern parts of the state, according to transportation officials.

Those top sites include spots in Bliss, Jerome, Fruitland, American Falls, Pocatello, Dubois and Malad City because they’re close to interstate highways.

Grants from the federal infrastructure and jobs act will pay for 80% of sites chosen through a competitive application.

The second tier of chosen sites are much more spread across the state along highways 12, 95, 93 and 55, though it’s unclear if future federal funds would be available to build them.

ChargeHub, which tracks EV charging stations, shows locations in more than 20 towns and cities in Idaho. However, most are in large urban areas, with far fewer extending through the state’s rural areas.

The latest report issued by Idaho’s transportation officials said it could take three to four years to construct all three tiers of identified areas.

Congress set aside $17.1 million for EV projects in Idaho, with another possible $12.7 million expected in the coming years.

State officials said they will likely begin accepting applications to build EV stations for areas previously chosen as high priority sites in Lewiston, Bliss and Pocatello later in 2024.

Copyright 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Tags
Environment Electric Cars
James Dawson
I cover politics and a bit of everything else for Boise State Public Radio. Outside of public meetings, you can find me fly fishing, making cool things out of leather or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season.
See stories by James Dawson

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate