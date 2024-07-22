Idaho IDs electric vehicle charging site priorities

Idaho’s top priorities for electric vehicle charging stations are all in the southern and eastern parts of the state, according to transportation officials.

Those top sites include spots in Bliss, Jerome, Fruitland, American Falls, Pocatello, Dubois and Malad City because they’re close to interstate highways.

Grants from the federal infrastructure and jobs act will pay for 80% of sites chosen through a competitive application.

The second tier of chosen sites are much more spread across the state along highways 12, 95, 93 and 55, though it’s unclear if future federal funds would be available to build them.

ChargeHub, which tracks EV charging stations, shows locations in more than 20 towns and cities in Idaho. However, most are in large urban areas, with far fewer extending through the state’s rural areas.

The latest report issued by Idaho’s transportation officials said it could take three to four years to construct all three tiers of identified areas.

Congress set aside $17.1 million for EV projects in Idaho, with another possible $12.7 million expected in the coming years.

State officials said they will likely begin accepting applications to build EV stations for areas previously chosen as high priority sites in Lewiston, Bliss and Pocatello later in 2024.

