Evacuation orders issued for Stanley, Grandjean due to Wapiti Fire

Evacuation orders are in place for parts of Stanley due to the Wapiti Fire. Zone one, pictured below, was told to be prepared to go by 10 Friday morning, if not earlier, according to the Sawtooth Valley Wildland Fire Collaborative and the Custer County Sheriff’s Office.

Sawtooth Valley Wildland Fire Collaborative

The public can no longer access the Grandjean area because of closures. Residents have been evacuated.

The Wapiti Fire closure area was expanded to the north and east on Thursday and includes portions of the Sawtooth National Forest and the Salmon-Challis National Forest. The closure includes both sides of Highway 21 going north along Canyon Creek, and along the south side of the highway as it continues from Banner Summit toward Stanley.

Idaho Transportation Department

The Idaho Transportation Department says to detour through Ketchum via State Highway 75. There is no estimated time for reopening Highway 21.

The Sawtooth Lodge said in a Facebook post it has lost three structures as of now and has been closed for over three weeks with no reopening date.

The Wapiti Fire has burned 35,631 acres and is 10% contained as of 8 a.m. Friday. The fire was started by lightning on July 24, about two miles southwest of Grandjean. Steep terrain, difficult access and unfavorable weather conditions have challenged firefighters, according to the InciWeb report.

The Northern Rockies Complex Incident Management Team 5 assumed command of the Wapiti Fire on Aug. 10, and is managing it along with the Bulltrout Fire and Middlefork Complex fires, which were all started by the same series of thunderstorms.

Stage one fire restrictions are in place in the Boise National Forest, meaning igniting, building, maintaining or using a fire unless it’s in a permanent firepit or grate is illegal. Smoking, unless in an enclosed vehicle or building or a developed recreation site, is also illegal under stage one fire restrictions.