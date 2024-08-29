Stanley businesses hope for tourists over Labor Day despite Wapiti Fire

Stanley residents have suffered through smoke and fires for the better part of this summer. That’s led to far fewer tourists over the past month, which are the lifeblood of the business community.

Business owners are trying to muscle through what’s looking to be a scant Labor Day weekend, hoping visitors will still make the trip.

Trei Cooke is checking the shifting on a full suspension mountain bike that needs a little TLC after some time on the rugged local trails.

His dog, Lil, is a few feet away, snoozing in the sun in front of his shop, Balance Bike Works, on Stanley’s main drag.

James Dawson / Boise State Public Radio Lil, the shop dog at Balance Bikeworks in Stanley, gets some sun as her owner, Trei Cooke, fixes a flat tire for a customer.

“The latter part of June and the first part of July we were hopping,” said Cooke. “It was great. There was a lot of people renting bikes, a lot of people riding the path between Stanley and Redfish.”

But things changed in a hurry.

The Bench Lake Fire sparked next to Redfish Lake in mid-July, forcing evacuations of the nearby lodge and campgrounds for nearly two weeks.

Now, parts of Stanley have been evacuated due to the Wapiti Fire that’s scorched nearly 100,000 acres.

Cooke was one of the first to leave his home, staying with friends in Lower Stanley at first. But he’s now on his third couch after that area evacuated earlier this week.

“I didn’t get too comfortable in the new place, let’s put it that way. I mean, I’ve gotten pretty good at this,” he said.

His shop is still open, though he’s moved his fleet of rental bikes to a new spot farther south of town in case the fire does reach Stanley.

Over the past couple days, the smoke comes and goes depending on the wind direction.

Despite the monster lurking west of town, Cooke said his spirits are high.

“Even though this is a dramatic and frightening time, I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else,” he said.

“Watching my neighbors and my community just come together and pull off what needs to be done, I’ve been incredibly grateful to be a part of.”

James Dawson / Boise State Public Radio Trei Cooke, owner of Balance Bikeworks in Stanley, works on fixing a flat tire. He's had to evacuate his home twice because of the nearby Wapiti Fire. He hopes tourists will still come over Labor Day Weekend to support local businesses.

As we talk, he’s got a new customer looking to get a tire fixed.

Don Barowsky is a 52-year-old man from Eagle who said he’s been coming to the area for 15 years.

“I look forward to this every year,” said Barowsky. “This is our biggest vacation of the year and we do it with about 20 other families from our community, so to see this going on it’s been pretty devastating.”

Despite the smoke in the air, he didn’t think twice about making his annual pilgrimage to what he calls, “God’s country.”

“We want to see these places stay open and survive and if we can do whatever little part in these tough times, we’re going to do it.”

James Dawson / Boise State Public Radio An orange sky descended on Stanley on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, as the Wapiti Fire burns west of town.

Barowsky said nearly everyone from his usual group is either at their spot along Redfish Lake or are on their way up from the Treasure Valley.

He’s been texting glamor shots of the lake to other friends trying to get them to spend the weekend in the high country.

Across the street is the Sawtooth Baking Company, which typically has lines out the door this time of year. On Thursday, just a few people were drinking coffee and eating breakfast.

“We’re staying open for the community members who are displaced right now and need a place to gather and, well, feed human interaction,” said Tim Cron, who owns the place.

Cron, said he’s letting friends who have evacuated nearby developments, along with employees, stay with him for now.

He said it’s a tough time for everyone.

“I would say all the businesses do the lion’s share of their business in June, July and August,” said Cron. “When we’re hit that hard with fires, it affects all the small businesses.”

Just south of town, Redfish Lake Lodge is still recovering from last month’s evacuations.

Several families are lounging by the marina in chairs, on the dock or in boats, but not as many as usual.

James Dawson / Boise State Public Radio A few families spend time at the Redfish Lake Marina Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. Smoke from the Wapiti Fire comes and goes depending on the wind direction.

As I wait to talk to one of the lodge’s co-owners, Jeff Clegg, a potential guest is asking the front desk clerk over the phone about the weather conditions.

When I catch up with Clegg, he said that happens a lot.

“Most people have been wonderful about that, and actually, our bookings are quite good. We had like six rooms open last night, which is very unusual for us to have rooms open, but still. It’s better than nothing.”

Clegg said the evacuations have tipped his balance sheet into the red.

“If this thing could get past us in the next week or so and we could have a strong September, maybe we somehow break even. But, you know, it hurts. It’s just hurting everybody and it’s just the way it is. You’ve got to make it through.”

Friends raised nearly $100,000 on GoFundMe after the evacuations so he could keep paying his 100-plus staffers, which he’s thankful for.

Something that’s hit home for Clegg these last few weeks is just how symbiotic the relationship is between the town and the lodge, separated by only six miles.

“They need Redfish, in terms of business, and we’re feeling now how much we need town and I guess the bottom line is we truly in this small community really all need each other.”

Copyright 2024 Boise State Public Radio