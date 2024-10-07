© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here for information on transmitter status in the Treasure and Magic Valleys

Idaho officials begin Snake River quagga treatment Tuesday

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published October 7, 2024 at 12:44 PM MDT
Invasive quagga mussels covering hydro dam equipment.
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife
Invasive quagga mussels covering hydro dam equipment.

Idaho State Department of Agriculture will once again treat the Snake River near Twin Falls to try to eradicate quagga mussels beginning Tuesday.

A copper-based product called Natrix will be used over a 10-day treatment beginning below Hansen Bridge to Centennial Waterfront Park.

ISDA is closing the Snake River from Hansen Bridge to Yingst Grade for recreators to avoid contact with the chemical.

Officials used the same product last year, which reduced quagga mussel levels overall. It also killed at least six to seven tons of fish during the initial treatment last fall.

A second treatment is planned for November to target the invasive mussels in still water and deeper pools in the river that may not be reached by the product as it dissipates along the 18-mile stretch.

“This treatment plan reflects Idaho’s commitment to using every available tool to combat this threat,” said ISDA Director Chanel Tewalt. “By combining targeted treatments with ongoing monitoring, we are maximizing our efforts with the ultimate goal of eradication."

Quagga mussel infestations can damage habitat for native species by competing for food, deoxygenizing the water and increasing water acidity.

It can also cost hundreds of millions of dollars in infrastructure damage, according to state officials, if colonies establish themselves onto water pipes.

Copyright 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Tags
Environment Quagga Mussel
James Dawson
I cover politics and a bit of everything else for Boise State Public Radio. Outside of public meetings, you can find me fly fishing, making cool things out of leather or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season.
See stories by James Dawson

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate