Idaho officials begin Snake River quagga treatment Tuesday

Idaho State Department of Agriculture will once again treat the Snake River near Twin Falls to try to eradicate quagga mussels beginning Tuesday.

A copper-based product called Natrix will be used over a 10-day treatment beginning below Hansen Bridge to Centennial Waterfront Park.

ISDA is closing the Snake River from Hansen Bridge to Yingst Grade for recreators to avoid contact with the chemical.

Officials used the same product last year, which reduced quagga mussel levels overall. It also killed at least six to seven tons of fish during the initial treatment last fall.

A second treatment is planned for November to target the invasive mussels in still water and deeper pools in the river that may not be reached by the product as it dissipates along the 18-mile stretch.

“This treatment plan reflects Idaho’s commitment to using every available tool to combat this threat,” said ISDA Director Chanel Tewalt. “By combining targeted treatments with ongoing monitoring, we are maximizing our efforts with the ultimate goal of eradication."

Quagga mussel infestations can damage habitat for native species by competing for food, deoxygenizing the water and increasing water acidity.

It can also cost hundreds of millions of dollars in infrastructure damage, according to state officials, if colonies establish themselves onto water pipes.

