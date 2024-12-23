Tribes share their struggles from radiation exposure as they fight for the renewal for RECA

America is looking for new energy sources -- like nuclear power. But since the atomic bomb program began during World War II, countless Americans have been exposed to radiation, either from mining uranium or from the tests themselves. Compensation for the cancers and other medical problems caused by this exposure has been limited. This summer, Congress allowed the main way of paying for treatment — the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA) — to expire. That’s been especially harmful to Indigenous people living in the Southwest.

In late September, members of several Tribes and others affected by radiation exposure traveled by bus to Washington to persuade lawmakers to revive and expand the compensation program. If RECA isn’t renewed under the new Trump administration, hundreds of thousands of people won’t get financial assistance for treatment.