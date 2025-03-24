© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Our Living Lands
Our Living Lands is a collaboration of the Mountain West News Bureau, Koahnic Broadcast Corporation and Native Public Media.

New environmental documentary explores Indigenous land and water

Our Living Lands | By Sarah Liese and Lionel Ramos
Published March 24, 2025 at 6:00 AM MDT
A woman wearing a black sweater and a turquoise beaded necklace speaks while a boom microphone is in front of her. A person just out of focus is listening with her back turned in the foreground.
Lionel Ramos
/
KOSU
KOSU’s Sarah Liese interviews director Colleen Thurston at a private screening of her film, Drowned Land.

Across the country, Indigenous communities have been impacted by natural resource extraction and displacement. Choctaw citizen and filmmaker Colleen Thurston explores those themes in her new documentary film Drowned Land, which is about the continued fight to safeguard Oklahoma's Kiamichi River. KOSU reporter Sarah Liese spoke to Thurston about the film, which premiered in select theaters on March 23.

“You can tell your own personal story,” Thurston said. “But once it becomes a community story, once it's a collective story, or even if it's a story of the land, then we are just conduit, or we are entrusted with the responsibility of carrying on those stories, and especially for entities that don't necessarily speak our language right, like rivers or like trees or mountains or whatever it is.”
Environment Our Living LandsIndigenousNative Americans

