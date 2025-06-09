© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Our Living Lands
Our Living Lands is a collaboration of the Mountain West News Bureau, Koahnic Broadcast Corporation and Native Public Media.

Inside the bowhead whale census in Alaska

Our Living Lands | By Alena Naiden
Published June 9, 2025 at 6:00 AM MDT
A bowhead whale swims through an open lead near Utqiagvik.
1 of 3  — Census2025a - 13.jpeg
A bowhead whale swims through an open lead near Utqiagvik.
Kate Stafford / Oregon State University
An observer looks for whales from a perch built on sea ice.
2 of 3  — Perch2.jpg
An observer looks for whales from a perch built on sea ice.
John Citta / North Slope Borough Department of Wildlife Management
Observers count bowhead whales passing by Utqiagvik, part of a census that takes place every 10 years.
3 of 3  — Perch4 straightened.jpg
Observers count bowhead whales passing by Utqiagvik, part of a census that takes place every 10 years.


John Citta / North Slope Borough Department of Wildlife Management

Scientists and Iñupiaq hunters have been counting bowhead whales passing by the northernmost American town, Utqiagvik, for the past two months. It is part of an effort to evaluate the health of the whale population up north — and support subsistence in the area.

The Alaska Desk’s Alena Naiden reports that less sea ice seems to be leading to more whales. But warmer temperatures could come with other consequences for both researchers and whales. “There are a lot more whales out there now than what there used to be, and we suspect the populations continue to grow, but we just don't know that for certain yet,” Citta said.
Alena Naiden
See stories by Alena Naiden

