Our Living Lands
Our Living Lands is a collaboration of the Mountain West News Bureau, Koahnic Broadcast Corporation and Native Public Media.

How Indigenous Skiers are reckoning with climate change and exclusion

Boise State Public Radio News | By Daniel Spaulding
Published June 16, 2025 at 6:00 AM MDT
Photograph of Ellen Bradley wearing a hat and surrounded by trees. Bradley is a Lingít skier and the director of Let My People Go Skiing.
Matthew Tufts
Ellen Bradley is a Lingít skier and the director of Let My People Go Skiing

Across the West, climate change is putting snow sports like skiing at risk. For Indigenous skiers, that adds to a long history of exclusion from the sport. Let My People Go Skiing is a new film highlighting those challenges and some of the possible solutions. The film follows Ellen Bradley, the film's director and a Lingít skier, to her homelands in Southeast Alaska, where she works with Alaska Native Youth.

Our Living Lands Producer Daniel Spaulding spoke to Bradley about the film and what skiing means to Indigenous people. “We were outdoor recreationalists before that was even a term,” Bradley said. “As Indigenous people, that's just our lifestyle.”
Daniel Spaulding
I joined Boise State Public Radio as the Indigenous Affairs Reporter and Producer for Our Living Lands, a weekly radio show that focuses on climate change and its impact on Indigenous communities. It is a collaboration between the Mountain West News Bureau, Native Public Media and Koahnic Broadcast Corporation.
