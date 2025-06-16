How Indigenous Skiers are reckoning with climate change and exclusion

Across the West, climate change is putting snow sports like skiing at risk. For Indigenous skiers, that adds to a long history of exclusion from the sport. Let My People Go Skiing is a new film highlighting those challenges and some of the possible solutions. The film follows Ellen Bradley, the film's director and a Lingít skier, to her homelands in Southeast Alaska, where she works with Alaska Native Youth.

Our Living Lands Producer Daniel Spaulding spoke to Bradley about the film and what skiing means to Indigenous people. “We were outdoor recreationalists before that was even a term,” Bradley said. “As Indigenous people, that's just our lifestyle.”

