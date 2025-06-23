© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Our Living Lands
Our Living Lands is a collaboration of the Mountain West News Bureau, Koahnic Broadcast Corporation and Native Public Media.

Indigenous researchers say ancient horse migration could offer modern climate insights

Our Living Lands | By Daniel Spaulding
Published June 23, 2025 at 6:00 AM MDT
Woman leaning on fence post of horse corral as white horse stands nearby.
Photo courtesy of Yvette Running Horse Collin
Dr. Yvette Running Horse Collin pictured with Okanagan horses

Understanding ancient horse migration patterns could help us adapt to climate change. That's according to a new study from a team of Indigenous and non-Indigenous researchers. The research, published in Science, explores horse movements between 50,000 and 13,000 years ago. Those movements came during times of environmental upheaval and the researchers believe that understanding those movements could offer sustainability insights for a world working to adapt to climate change.

The research team, which had more than 50 international researchers, included eighteen Indigenous scientists from different Indigenous nations. Our Living Lands Producer Daniel Spaulding spoke to Dr. Yvette Running Horse Collin about their work. “We've been taught, in order to find balance, as Lakota, we follow the horse,” Running Horse Collin said. “So it's natural that we would follow the horse in our scientific research as well.”
