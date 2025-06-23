Indigenous researchers say ancient horse migration could offer modern climate insights

Understanding ancient horse migration patterns could help us adapt to climate change. That's according to a new study from a team of Indigenous and non-Indigenous researchers. The research, published in Science , explores horse movements between 50,000 and 13,000 years ago. Those movements came during times of environmental upheaval and the researchers believe that understanding those movements could offer sustainability insights for a world working to adapt to climate change.

The research team, which had more than 50 international researchers, included eighteen Indigenous scientists from different Indigenous nations. Our Living Lands Producer Daniel Spaulding spoke to Dr. Yvette Running Horse Collin about their work. “We've been taught, in order to find balance, as Lakota, we follow the horse,” Running Horse Collin said. “So it's natural that we would follow the horse in our scientific research as well.”

