Our Living Lands
Our Living Lands is a collaboration of the Mountain West News Bureau, Koahnic Broadcast Corporation and Native Public Media.

Two Villages in Alaska are looking to the ocean for energy

Our Living Lands | By Alena Naiden
Published August 4, 2025 at 6:00 AM MDT
From a rocky shore of large, slate colored rocks, clouds hang just above the view of a bay surrounded by mountains and tall pine trees.
Danielle Malchoff
Kachemak Bay seen from Nanwalek

As rising seas threaten many Indigenous communities, two villages in Alaska's Kenai Peninsula are considering a project that would harness the power of ocean waves - for much needed energy. The Alaska Desk’s Alena Naiden reported on the initiative.

Chugachmiut, a consortium serving Southcentral Alaska tribes like Port Graham and Nanwalek, is partnering with an Australia-based company, Carnegie Clean Energy, to see if an ocean wave energy project could work in the two villages.

“Energy through waves – it's convenient for us because that energy source is coming from our ocean,” said Dannielle Malchoff, the first chief of Port Graham. “I have a lot of hope that this is going to be something great for our community.”
Alena Naiden
