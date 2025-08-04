Two Villages in Alaska are looking to the ocean for energy

As rising seas threaten many Indigenous communities, two villages in Alaska's Kenai Peninsula are considering a project that would harness the power of ocean waves - for much needed energy. The Alaska Desk’s Alena Naiden reported on the initiative.

Chugachmiut, a consortium serving Southcentral Alaska tribes like Port Graham and Nanwalek, is partnering with an Australia-based company, Carnegie Clean Energy, to see if an ocean wave energy project could work in the two villages.

“Energy through waves – it's convenient for us because that energy source is coming from our ocean,” said Dannielle Malchoff, the first chief of Port Graham. “I have a lot of hope that this is going to be something great for our community.”

