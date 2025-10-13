© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Living Lands
Our Living Lands is a collaboration of the Mountain West News Bureau, Koahnic Broadcast Corporation and Native Public Media.

The fight over tribal sovereignty and a nickel refinery in Oklahoma

Our Living Lands | By Sarah Liese
Published October 13, 2025 at 6:00 AM MDT
A man and woman are in a church sitting in front of a tall pane of colorful stained glass. The man is wearing blue jeans and blue t-shirt and is sitting one row in front of the woman. The woman has gray hair and glasses and is wearing a purple jacket. She is reading from a folded pamphlet.
Sarah Liese
/
KOSU
Labert Tahah and Mable Ann Blalock attend church at the Deyo Mission on May 25, 2025.

This is the first of a three-part series exploring the conflict over a nickel refinery in Oklahoma.

Across the country, critical minerals are in increasingly high demand for green technology and national defense. But many of those minerals are being mined or processed on Indigenous lands. In the first of a three part series, KOSU’s Sarah Liese reports on a nickel refinery in Oklahoma facing pushback from three tribal nations.

Kathleen Tahah is the lay minister of the Deyo Mission on the Kiowa-Comanche-Apache reservation. The church is only a few minutes drive from the Westwin Elements plant. “We're protectors of the land, of the air, of the communities that we serve, you know,” Tahah said.

This story was produced with support of Internews’ Earth Journalism Network.
Tags
Environment Our Living LandsIndigenousNative Americans
Sarah Liese
See stories by Sarah Liese

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate