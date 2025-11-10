© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Food assistance resources and stories from across Idaho
Our Living Lands
Our Living Lands is a collaboration of the Mountain West News Bureau, Koahnic Broadcast Corporation and Native Public Media.

How climate change is impacting Indigenous people in the Pacific

Our Living Lands | By Daniel Spaulding
Published November 10, 2025 at 6:00 AM MST
A red sign reading, "Keep Lahaina Lands in Lahaina Hands," is posted on a charred lot. On the neighboring lot is a new building in the process of being constructed.
Anita Hofschneider / Grist
Two years ago, a wildfire swept through Lāhainā, destroying hundreds of homes.

Climate change is causing severe impacts on Indigenous communities in the Pacific. Anita Hofschneider is a reporter at Grist who covers these issues, including sea level rise, fires, and storms. Our Living Lands Producer Daniel Spaulding spoke to Hofschneider about her work.

“When people think of climate change in the Pacific, the first thing that really comes to mind is sea level rise,” Hofschneider said. “And that's true. Rising seas are affecting low-lying atolls in places like the Marshall Islands and Tuvalu. But at the same time, it's not just sea level rise.”
Environment IndigenousNative AmericansOur Living Lands
Daniel Spaulding
I joined Boise State Public Radio as the Indigenous Affairs Reporter and Producer for Our Living Lands, a weekly radio show that focuses on climate change and its impact on Indigenous communities. It is a collaboration between the Mountain West News Bureau, Native Public Media and Koahnic Broadcast Corporation.
See stories by Daniel Spaulding

