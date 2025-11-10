How climate change is impacting Indigenous people in the Pacific

Climate change is causing severe impacts on Indigenous communities in the Pacific. Anita Hofschneider is a reporter at Grist who covers these issues, including sea level rise, fires, and storms. Our Living Lands Producer Daniel Spaulding spoke to Hofschneider about her work.

“When people think of climate change in the Pacific, the first thing that really comes to mind is sea level rise,” Hofschneider said. “And that's true. Rising seas are affecting low-lying atolls in places like the Marshall Islands and Tuvalu. But at the same time, it's not just sea level rise.”

