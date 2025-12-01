Our Living Lands is a collaboration of the Mountain West News Bureau, Koahnic Broadcast Corporation and Native Public Media.
How the Miccosukee Tribe is protecting its land
The Miccosukee Tribe calls the Florida Everglades home. Over the years, they have faced climate change’s impact on their lands. Now, they are also fighting a federal immigration detention center. Our Living Lands Producer Daniel Spaulding spoke to Talbert Cypress, the tribe’s Chairman.
“The Everglades is not just the place where we live,” Cypress said. “It's also a part of our being.”