Our Living Lands
Our Living Lands is a collaboration of the Mountain West News Bureau, Koahnic Broadcast Corporation and Native Public Media.

How the Miccosukee Tribe is protecting its land

Our Living Lands | By Daniel Spaulding
Published December 1, 2025 at 6:00 AM MST
Portrait of a Talbert Cypress who is wearing a button down shirt with a blue tie and a colorful coat.
Courtesy of Talbert Cypress
Talbert Cypress has served as the Chairman of the Miccosukee Business Council since 2021.

The Miccosukee Tribe calls the Florida Everglades home. Over the years, they have faced climate change’s impact on their lands. Now, they are also fighting a federal immigration detention center. Our Living Lands Producer Daniel Spaulding spoke to Talbert Cypress, the tribe’s Chairman.

“The Everglades is not just the place where we live,” Cypress said. “It's also a part of our being.”
Daniel Spaulding
I joined Boise State Public Radio as the Indigenous Affairs Reporter and Producer for Our Living Lands, a weekly radio show that focuses on climate change and its impact on Indigenous communities. It is a collaboration between the Mountain West News Bureau, Native Public Media and Koahnic Broadcast Corporation.
See stories by Daniel Spaulding

