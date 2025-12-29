© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
Our Living Lands
Our Living Lands is a collaboration of the Mountain West News Bureau, Koahnic Broadcast Corporation and Native Public Media.

How bison meat and chokecherry jam are helping with Indigenous food insecurity

Our Living Lands | By Hannah Habermann
Published December 29, 2025 at 6:00 AM MST
Woman unloads packages of bison meat from the back of a pickup truck.
Hannah Habermann / Wyoming Public Radio
Food Bank of Wyoming Tribal Relations Specialist Jackie White unloads packages of bison meat from the back of a pickup truck at the Eastern Shoshone Tribal Health building.

Across the country, Indigenous communities are facing increasing levels of food insecurity. In response, tribes are stepping up their food sovereignty efforts. On the Wind River Reservation, the Food Bank of Wyoming’s November food distribution included traditional foods like bison and chokecherry jam for elders.

Jackie White is the tribal relations specialist for the Food Bank of Wyoming. “We want them to know that we love them, we value them, and that our elders are significant to us because they're knowledge keepers,” she said.
Hannah Habermann
Hannah Habermann is the rural and tribal reporter for Wyoming Public Radio.
