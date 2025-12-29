How bison meat and chokecherry jam are helping with Indigenous food insecurity

Across the country, Indigenous communities are facing increasing levels of food insecurity. In response, tribes are stepping up their food sovereignty efforts. On the Wind River Reservation, the Food Bank of Wyoming’s November food distribution included traditional foods like bison and chokecherry jam for elders.

Jackie White is the tribal relations specialist for the Food Bank of Wyoming. “We want them to know that we love them, we value them, and that our elders are significant to us because they're knowledge keepers,” she said.

