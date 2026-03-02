Colorado’s first Indigenous poet laureate on land and history

Crisosto Apache was recently named Colorado’s poet laureate, the first Indigenous person to hold that title. Apache is Mescalero Apache, Chiricahua Apache, and Diné. Our Living Lands Producer Daniel Spaulding spoke with Apache about poetry, land, and Colorado’s Indigenous community.

“Poetry is really allowing yourself to sit down and be aware and pay attention, you know, to your environment or the places that you are in, and just observe, because there's so much happening in this modern day that we've allowed ourselves to be so distracted,” Apache said. “And we have sort of moved away from this idea of being present and looking at the environments around us and appreciating that.”