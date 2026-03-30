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Our Living Lands
Our Living Lands is a collaboration of the Mountain West News Bureau, Koahnic Broadcast Corporation and Native Public Media.

Inside Denver’s bison return

Our Living Lands | By Daniel Spaulding
Published March 30, 2026 at 6:00 AM MDT
Nine bison, their backs covered with a dusting of snow, stand in a pen waiting to be donated by the city of Denver to tribes or Native-led nonprofits.
Rachel Cohen, Mountain West News Bureau
Some of the 34 bison the city and county of Denver donated to tribes or Native-led nonprofits this year.

The Mountain West News Bureau’s Rachel Cohen reported from an event where Denver donated bison to several tribes and nonprofits. Our Living Lands Producer Daniel Spaulding talked to Cohen about the experience.

“Bringing bison back to tribal lands for many tribes is a first step towards really integrating them back into the communities and the overall vision for the return of these animals,” Cohen said.
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Environment Our Living LandsIndigenousNative Americans
Daniel Spaulding
I joined Boise State Public Radio as the Indigenous Affairs Reporter and Producer for Our Living Lands, a weekly radio show that focuses on climate change and its impact on Indigenous communities. It is a collaboration between the Mountain West News Bureau, Native Public Media and Koahnic Broadcast Corporation.
See stories by Daniel Spaulding

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